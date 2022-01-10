Brady (NYSE:BRC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRC opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

