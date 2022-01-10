Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,453.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $87.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. Brenntag has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $102.27.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

