Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 228.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 42.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

