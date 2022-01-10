Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

