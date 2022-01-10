Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.71 and a beta of 2.29. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 109.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 51.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

