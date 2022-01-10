Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. The company expects quarterly adjusted earnings run rate in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk. Thus, the company targets run rate expense savings of $175 million by 2021.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

