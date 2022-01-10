British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.73

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 62079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

