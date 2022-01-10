Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 3,033 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $79.60. 166,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $80.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.