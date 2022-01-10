Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14,315.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 771,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,544,000 after buying an additional 765,873 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,780. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.