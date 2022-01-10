Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 3.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.49 on Monday, reaching $530.57. 87,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.42.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

