Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 1,972 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.89. 219,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,555. The company has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.