Brokerages Anticipate GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GTY Technology.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GTY Technology by 466.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 137.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTYH opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.16. GTY Technology has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.28.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.