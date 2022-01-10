Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.32. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

