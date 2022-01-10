Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,556. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 1,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,220. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -201.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

