Brokerages Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post $18.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.24 million and the lowest is $17.96 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $71.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $72.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $79.99 million to $83.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTO opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

