Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.89. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.