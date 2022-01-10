Brokerages Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to post sales of $11.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $40.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.54 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $53.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,679. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

