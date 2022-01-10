Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $515.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -1.33. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

