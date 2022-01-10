Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target at $23.50

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

AKR stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

