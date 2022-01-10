Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $12.83

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $473.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.52. Affimed has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.