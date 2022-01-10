Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $55.29

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.
Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
BBIO stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.62.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Recommended Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.