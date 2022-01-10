Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$40.78

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CAE traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.90. 135,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.18. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The stock has a market cap of C$10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

