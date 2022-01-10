Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $18.79

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

