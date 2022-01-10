Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$132.43

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$132.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$100.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.71 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.65.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.569999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

