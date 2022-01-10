Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT at $44.73

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. 23,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after buying an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,064,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,117,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 561,069 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

