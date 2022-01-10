Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Price Target at $294.88

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $8.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.20. 56,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,140. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

