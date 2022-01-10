Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT at $29.50

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.65. 485,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

