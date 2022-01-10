Brokerages Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Target Price at $27.88

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

OOMA opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.63 million, a PE ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ooma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ooma by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

