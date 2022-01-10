Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $27.43

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Repay stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 13,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,440. Repay has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Repay by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Repay by 39.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Repay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

