Brokerages Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target at $19.40

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FREE. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 349,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,861. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

