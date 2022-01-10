Brokers Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $3,428,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

