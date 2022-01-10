Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Lifted to Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.55.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.86 billion and a PE ratio of -43.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$41.88 and a 1 year high of C$63.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

