BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

