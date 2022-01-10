Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,669.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,762.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,861.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,621.19 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

