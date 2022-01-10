CafeSwap Token Market Cap Tops $398,134.95 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $398,134.95 and approximately $127,633.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.64 or 0.07332861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.40 or 1.00094094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003083 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 9,964,929 coins and its circulating supply is 9,845,903 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

