CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

