Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by JB Investments Management LLC

JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 77,475 shares during the quarter. Callon Petroleum accounts for about 7.7% of JB Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JB Investments Management LLC owned about 5.61% of Callon Petroleum worth $153,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

NYSE CPE traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $49.80. 6,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

