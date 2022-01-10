Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,797 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.37 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

