Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 416.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

