Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

