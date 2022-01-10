Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.37 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

