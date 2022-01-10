Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
XPeng Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
