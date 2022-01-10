Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

