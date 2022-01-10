Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

