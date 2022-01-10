Camden National Bank Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Camden National Bank grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

SYY stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

