Camden National Bank Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.42 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.