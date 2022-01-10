Camden National Bank Purchases Shares of 3,336 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $206,237,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $167.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $166.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

