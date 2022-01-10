Camden National Bank Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.