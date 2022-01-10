Camden National Bank Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,685.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,908.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,789.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

