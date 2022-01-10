Camden National Bank Sells 99 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $138.39 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

